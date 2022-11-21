South Africa

School pupil accused of murdering fellow pupil appears in court

21 November 2022 - 19:01 By TimesLIVE
A 20-year-old pupil appeared in court on Monday in connection with the murder of a fellow pupil outside school premises in Vlakfontein last week. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The school pupil accused of fatally stabbing a fellow pupil to death in Vlakfontein last week appeared in the Lenasia magistrate's court on Monday on a charge of murder.

Amogelang Nkomo, 20, was remanded until December 5 for him to appoint a lawyer.

Nkomo was arrested on Thursday after a fight outside the Qalabotjha Secondary School in which Sphiwe Cita was fatally stabbed.

The investigation into his death continues.

TimesLIVE

