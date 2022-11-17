A grade 11 pupil from Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein, Lenasia South, was stabbed on Thursday and died later that afternoon.
“According to information at our disposal, a fight allegedly broke out between a group of boys in the afternoon outside the school. Unfortunately, said pupil was allegedly stabbed in the chest during the fight,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
Mabona said the pupil was rushed to a nearby clinic but succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.
“We implore the community to not disrupt schooling and teaching as our grade 12 pupils are still in the process of writing their final exams,” Mabona said.
He said police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“Our psychosocial team will on Friday visit the school to provide necessary support and counselling.”
Grade 11 pupil stabbed to death outside school in Vlakfontein
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl
