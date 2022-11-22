South Africa

Inside Gayton McKenzie's R4.5bn logistics hub in the Karoo

22 November 2022 - 09:30
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie has announced construction of a R4.5bn logistics hub which will create jobs for Beaufort West locals.

The Patriotic Alliance leader shared a plan for the first phase of the project, which involves the purchase of a piece of land and the construction of numerous facilities, including warehouses.

“Beaufort West is in the middle of South Africa, it only makes sense to turn it into a major player in logistics,” said McKenzie.

“We planned very hard and succeeded. A major company won the rights to construct a R4.5bn logistics hub.”

Posted by Gayton Mckenzie on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

According the McKenzie, the logistics hub will be a legacy project.

“I am beyond excited about the jobs, first phase starting soon and thousands will get permanent jobs. This will be a legacy project. Many tried previously and failed. We did it, partners,” he said.

Phase 1 will reportedly take place over 15 hectares of land which will be bought from the municipality.

Previously McKenzie vowed to turn the Central Karoo district municipality into a prosperous city like Dubai.

He also promised to revamp living conditions in the municipality by eradicating the bucket system and fixing potholes, among other developments.

“We will turn this place into Dubai. We are fixing the basics like bucket toilets, potholes and jobs for all. We will start an ambitious construction project like never seen before after my 100-day mark. Our people are cynical because of past heartaches by politicians. I’m different,” said McKenzie.

“I am going to turn this into Dubai. We are going to mine uranium. We are going to extract the gas.

“We are going to produce energy in the Central Karoo and we are going to sell to every municipality in South Africa. We are going to become the biggest energy hub in SA.”

