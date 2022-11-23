South Africa

Owner of pit bulls who killed Free State toddler granted bail

23 November 2022 - 21:50
Kayleen Morgan Multimedia Journalist
The Ga-Rankuwa regional court on Wednesday postponed until next year the case against a former prosecutor charged with defeating the ends of justice. This was so a magistrate from outside the North West could to be appointed.
The Ga-Rankuwa regional court on Wednesday postponed until next year the case against a former prosecutor charged with defeating the ends of justice. This was so a magistrate from outside the North West could to be appointed.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok/File photo

The 30-year-old arrested in connection with the death of three-year-old Keketso Saule made his second appearance at the Hennenman magistrate’s court in the Free State on Wednesday.

Lebohang Pali faces charges of culpable homicide and cruelty to animals after pit bulls belonging to him mauled Saule to death on Sunday while he was playing with friends in a yard in Phomolong, Hennenman.

Saule's death comes a week after that of eight-year-old Olebogeng Mosime who was killed by a neighbour’s pit bull at his home in Vista Park, Bloemfontein.

Pali was moved to a place of safety on Sunday after the incident when angry residents stoned and burnt one of the dogs to death.

He was then arrested on Monday and later released on bail of R300 after making his first appearance in court. 

The National Prosecuting Authority said Pali's case would return to court on January 23.  

NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the case was postponed to next year for further investigations and to allow Padi the opportunity to acquire a legal representative.

Meanwhile, the NSPCA has approached the government to urgently intervene regarding pit bulls in the country as several have been handed over to the animal rights group while others have been brutally killed by people in communities.

READ MORE :

Thuli Phongolo adds her voice to calls to ban pit bulls as pets

"They go wild. They are not safe"
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Eight-year-old boy mauled to death by neighbour's pit bull in Bloemfontein

It is alleged the dog escaped from its enclosure and jumped over the fence into the neighbour's premises where the young boy was playing alone. It ...
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | How do we solve the dog attack problem?

We need to acknowledge that certain dog breeds are power breeds and when they inflict injury it is serious, says Animal Welfare Society GM Cynthea ...
News
1 month ago

Family distraught after boy’s fatal mauling by pit bulls

Owner says he can't understand why his beloved dogs, who were shot dead by police, killed his young nephew.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media ... News
  2. 'Oksalayo — we are not going back!' Zuma's daughter tweets after SCA ruling South Africa
  3. It's still safe to take a dip at these nine KZN south and north coast beaches South Africa
  4. ‘Betrayed’ Mkhize searches for new deputy after Mashatile rethink Politics
  5. Eastern Cape mom alleged to have murdered her four kids has died South Africa

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference