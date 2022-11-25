South Africa

'10% off is not a deal': SA slams Black Friday 'scam' ... again

25 November 2022 - 12:27
Some consumers have described South Africa's Black Friday as a 'scam', saying discounts are not significant.
Image: 123RF/pressmaster

This year's Black Friday has again left many disappointed, with some calling it a “scam”.

Many South Africans online said Black Friday is not the same as in other countries, and complained prices listed were “not actually” discounts.

On Twitter, the hashtag #BlackFriday trended as customers screen-grabbed images of items allegedly cheaper days before Black Friday.

Over the past few years some online retailers such as Takealot have been hyped as the ultimate Black Friday extravaganza. 

However, the retailer faced criticism this year for allegedly inflating prices or offering no real discounts.

Some shoppers were not impressed with the less than 50% discounts offered by many shops and said prices were not reduced as much as expected.

Previously, Takealot defended pricing complaints, telling TimesLIVE that in some cases there are two different sellers for the same product on the site. 

It is possible that one seller of the same product is not part of the “Blue Dot Sale”.

The company explained that in some cases there is limited stock of an item. Once the “Blue Dot Sale” stock is sold out the item reverts to its original pricing. 

“Unfortunately, this can sometimes happen while a shopper is in the process of checking out. Deals are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and stock is only reserved once payment is received.”

Here is snapshot of what many had to say about Black Friday:

