Gearing up for Black Friday? Watch out for these scams

Black Friday is nearly here and with it not only bargains but also a trolley full of scams!
One of the biggest shopping days of the year will take place this Friday as retailers prepare for the festive season.
And while you may spot a bargain, it's worth being vigilant during a time when cybercriminals are on the prowl.
CEO at IT security company ESET Southern Africa Carey van Vlaanderen warned that if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.
Here are some of the ways scammers may try to pull a fast one over you this Black Friday.
Dodgy emails
Your email inbox is probably flooded with Black Friday promos and order confirmations, so scammers will try to send a fake order confirmation asking you to click on a link to see your order details. Instead, the link will download malicious content on to your device or try get your personal information.
Another email to look out for is one claiming there is a problem with your order. These pretend to come from courier companies and may ask you to click on a dodgy link for details or pay a delivery fee.
WhatsApp vouchers
You may also get random WhatsApps pretending to be from a competition and claiming you have won vouchers or expensive prizes. These messages also ask you to click on a link where they will try get your confidential information.
Social media scams
Black Friday deals are often not worth the paper they are printed on, with retailers hardly ever dropping their prices lower than what you could have got the item for a few months earlier.
That means the “great” deal you saw on Twitter or Facebook on designer items and luxury goods are probably too good to be legit.
Always check the seller’s website and their reviews before you purchase, and avoid any site that has an unusual web address.
Tickets to nowhere
Ticket scams are also common during Black Friday, as so many of us look to unwind at the end of the year.
Criminals will often pretend to sell tickets to high-demand or sold-out shows at discounted prices. They use phoney pictures of tickets and give you sob stories about why they can no longer attend the show, to try to convince you that it is legit.
Once you pay up, they disappear.
HOW CAN I PROTECT MYSELF FROM SCAMS THIS BLACK FRIDAY?
Here are five tips to make your shopping experience safer:
1. Keep your antivirus, firewalls and internet protection software up to date.
2. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true it’s probably a scam.
3. Only shop on websites you know and trust.
4. Stay away from public Wi-Fi. Criminals often create fake hotspots in the same area as a real public hotspot.
5. Only use secure payment services and never share your OTP or password.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Gearing up for Black Friday? Watch out for these scams
Image: 123RF/Oleksandr Serebriakov
Black Friday is nearly here and with it not only bargains but also a trolley full of scams!
One of the biggest shopping days of the year will take place this Friday as retailers prepare for the festive season.
And while you may spot a bargain, it's worth being vigilant during a time when cybercriminals are on the prowl.
CEO at IT security company ESET Southern Africa Carey van Vlaanderen warned that if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.
Here are some of the ways scammers may try to pull a fast one over you this Black Friday.
Dodgy emails
Your email inbox is probably flooded with Black Friday promos and order confirmations, so scammers will try to send a fake order confirmation asking you to click on a link to see your order details. Instead, the link will download malicious content on to your device or try get your personal information.
Another email to look out for is one claiming there is a problem with your order. These pretend to come from courier companies and may ask you to click on a dodgy link for details or pay a delivery fee.
WhatsApp vouchers
You may also get random WhatsApps pretending to be from a competition and claiming you have won vouchers or expensive prizes. These messages also ask you to click on a link where they will try get your confidential information.
Social media scams
Black Friday deals are often not worth the paper they are printed on, with retailers hardly ever dropping their prices lower than what you could have got the item for a few months earlier.
That means the “great” deal you saw on Twitter or Facebook on designer items and luxury goods are probably too good to be legit.
Always check the seller’s website and their reviews before you purchase, and avoid any site that has an unusual web address.
Tickets to nowhere
Ticket scams are also common during Black Friday, as so many of us look to unwind at the end of the year.
Criminals will often pretend to sell tickets to high-demand or sold-out shows at discounted prices. They use phoney pictures of tickets and give you sob stories about why they can no longer attend the show, to try to convince you that it is legit.
Once you pay up, they disappear.
HOW CAN I PROTECT MYSELF FROM SCAMS THIS BLACK FRIDAY?
Here are five tips to make your shopping experience safer:
1. Keep your antivirus, firewalls and internet protection software up to date.
2. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true it’s probably a scam.
3. Only shop on websites you know and trust.
4. Stay away from public Wi-Fi. Criminals often create fake hotspots in the same area as a real public hotspot.
5. Only use secure payment services and never share your OTP or password.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
On-the-road fees, Black Friday 'bargains' and third-party crash claims
POLL | Is it too early to do your Christmas shopping?
Domestic flight prices will drop, says airline, but not for December holidays
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos