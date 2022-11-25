A Roodepoort family will soon sit down in front of a much-desired TV set — thanks to a grandmother planning ahead and the discount offered by “Black Friday” sales.
Lethokuhle Ngobese, 18, was thrilled with the 50-inch Samsung TV they purchased at Game in Clearwater Mall.
“My grandmother saved the money for us to get this TV. We've just had the opportunity to get it,” said Ngobese.
The discounted prices of this super-shopper weekend helped a lot, he said.
“I think Black Friday gives us an opportunity to get everything we have desired for a long time.
“Why not try to upgrade with better things when you can get them at a lower price?”
Black Friday sales | Elated teen thanks grandma who saved for special treat
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
A Roodepoort family will soon sit down in front of a much-desired TV set — thanks to a grandmother planning ahead and the discount offered by “Black Friday” sales.
Lethokuhle Ngobese, 18, was thrilled with the 50-inch Samsung TV they purchased at Game in Clearwater Mall.
“My grandmother saved the money for us to get this TV. We've just had the opportunity to get it,” said Ngobese.
The discounted prices of this super-shopper weekend helped a lot, he said.
“I think Black Friday gives us an opportunity to get everything we have desired for a long time.
“Why not try to upgrade with better things when you can get them at a lower price?”
'Buying for others, not myself' on Black Friday 2022
Sales got off to a slow start in Roodepoort with few shoppers arriving early. Many of those were buying the basics — groceries and toiletries.
A sales assistants at a clothing shop, Dineo Mphahlele, said there was less hype this year. “Customers are starting to arrive but it's not as huge as before.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Five products South Africans are expected to splurge on this Black Friday
Tips to stretch your rand and save you from buyer’s remorse this Black Friday
EDITORIAL | At this rate it’s going to be Black December, never mind Friday
Gearing up for Black Friday? Watch out for these scams
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos