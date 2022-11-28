South Africa

POLL | What would be on your dream menu at a Zuma restaurant?

28 November 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Former president Jacob Zuma officially opening Zuma restaurant with David Manal in Durban.
Former president Jacob Zuma officially opening Zuma restaurant with David Manal in Durban.
Image: supplied

The opening of a Zuma restaurant in Durban has South Africans talking about menus inspired by the former president.

Jacob Zuma and his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik were spotted at the venue’s launch at the weekend, with Zuma cutting the ribbon.

Many assumed the restaurant was named after the politician, but owner David Manal told TimesLIVE the Zuma restaurant was an international brand.

“Zuma restaurant is a well-known brand internationally, with more than 11 around the world. I own the trademark in South Africa. We are also registered as a hospitality academy and education centre where we offer education and placement in all of our branches in South Africa and other countries,” he said.

“Zuma restaurant is a contemporary infusion, Mediterranean and Asian (Mediterraneasian).”

The opening had South Africans joking about the creative dishes that could be served by an establishment dedicated to the former president and his life.

If you are looking to grab a bite at the eatery, it is next to Manal’s Cafe La Plage on the Pearls Walk in Umhlanga. 

Manal authored the book Kitchen Gangster and said it was an honour to have the former president at the launch.

Zuma and Shaik’s presence at the event had tongues wagging, with DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille asking: “Weren’t these guys at death’s door when they were released from prison?”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Zuma restaurant not named after former president, says 'Kitchen Gangster' author

The Durban restaurant where Jacob Zuma was seen — wining and dining, and posing with his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik — is not named after ...
News
3 hours ago

ANC has failed women leaders, says Dlamini-Zuma

ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has criticised the party’s failure to accept women in crucial positions, saying nominations show it ...
News
1 day ago

Zweli Mkhize's backers want Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals to team up

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals for the ANC presidency are scrambling to unite behind an alternative candidate after branches overwhelmingly ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. Zweli Mkhize's backers want Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals to team up Politics
  3. Deputy principal stole milk from school nutrition scheme and fed it to her ... News
  4. Masina and Lungisa are not at my level, says Pule Mabe Politics
  5. 'He said I should tell my client to f**k off’- Western Cape judge president ... News

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury