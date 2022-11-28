Six Limpopo police officers who allegedly helped counterfeit cigarette syndicates smuggle their products into SA through the Beitbridge border post appeared in the Musina magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of corruption.
Fhulufhuwani Calderon Kwinda, 55, Ndivhaleni Negota, 45, Naledzani Jonathan Mabalana, 55, Takalani Eric Nefolovhodwe, 45, Midiaifani Tshikovhele, 35, and Elisa Nenzhelele, 38, were arrested on Friday.
It is alleged the officers attached to the Tshamutumbu police station were deployed on the border and created a safe passage for smugglers to enter the country illegally in possession of illicit cigarettes in exchange for bribes.
The matter was postponed to Friday for a bail application. The accused remain in custody.
Six cops appear in court on charges of 'helping' cigarette smugglers
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
