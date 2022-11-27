South Africa

Three bodies found in abandoned vehicle at gate of former police training college

27 November 2022 - 14:47
The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered that a team of investigators be assembled to probe the brutal killing of three men whose bodies were discovered today, Thursday 24 November 2022 at Maleoskop ( Former police training institution) in the Groblersdal policing area. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

The bodies of three men beaten to death were found inside an abandoned vehicle outside a former police training college in Limpopo.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has called for information to assist in tracking down the killers.

The bodies of Alfred Ndlovu, Lovemore Mhlanga and Wanda Makuyani were found at the Maleoskop premises at about 8am on Thursday last week, said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

At about 6pm the previous evening, “a Ford ranger bakkie carrying four occupants allegedly arrived at the premises and the driver informed the people at the main gate that they were visiting someone at an old mine (Blueridge) situated on the premises.

“The following day, the same vehicle was found abandoned outside on the side of the road next to the main gate. Upon inspection, the community members found the bodies of three occupants inside the vehicle,” Ledwaba said. 

“The three men were assaulted with various objects. It is not clear at this stage what led to the incident and the whereabouts of the alleged fourth person but police investigations are under way.”

He said the motive for the murders has not yet been determined.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspects should contact the investigating officer Capt Mphake Masemola on 082 724 2855 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station. Alternatively, they may report anonymously using MySAPSapp,” he said.

