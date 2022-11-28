R5,000 reward for information
SPCA offers R5,000 reward for information about people involved in killing three pit bulls in Cape Town
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is offering a R5,000 reward for information that could lead to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the people involved in killing three pit bulls in Gatesville, Athlone.
Three pit bulls were stoned, stabbed and burnt to death last week by angry residents after they severely mauled a child.
The child sustained severe injuries and had to be rushed to hospital.
It was the second incident reported to the SPCA of dogs being set alight in one weekend.
Three pit bulls stoned, stabbed and burnt to death after mauling child
R5,000 reward for information
The SPCA said the investigation is in terms of the Animals Protection Act.
“Among the provisions of the act ‘any person who: (a) overloads, overdrives, overrides, ill-treats, neglects, infuriates, tortures or maims or cruelly beats, kicks, goads or terrifies any animal shall, subject to the provisions of this Act and any other law, be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding R40,000 and/or imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months or to such imprisonment without the option of a fine’,” said the organisation.
Prevention of animal cruelty
The City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the investigation is to prevent cruelty to animals and not see a repeat of such events.
He said the city’s animal control unit is compiling a docket pertaining to the attack on the child for the Directorate for Public Prosecutions to make a determination on the way forward.
“We are committed to ensuring we do not see a repeat of the events, and that is why the city is working closely with the SPCA and the Cape Animal Welfare Forum to find solutions, but also to raise the level of understanding and awareness around animal welfare and the responsibility of dog owners towards public safety.
“Our animal control unit statistics show a clear increase in the number of dogs impounded over the course of this year, but also dog fighting complaints and dockets for investigation into attacks on other animals or people. We reiterate that the problem lies with the people in whose care these dogs find themselves,” said Smith.
