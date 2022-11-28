South Africa

WATCH | Motorists loot overturned truck on Durban freeway

28 November 2022 - 09:28
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Motorists looted an overturned truck on the N3 near the Mariannhill toll plaza on Sunday.
Image: Screenshot

While rain pounded the N3 near the Mariannhill toll plaza in KwaZulu-Natal, motorists looted a truck that had overturned on Sunday night. 

In a video clip posted on Twitter, motorists are seen leaving their vehicles in the traffic to make their way to the overturned heavy motor vehicle.

“This is a truck that has fallen over and this is the whole highway of people on both sides just stealing stuff from the truck. I’ve never in my life,” the woman who captured the video says in the clip. 

Motorists and their passengers are seen walking away with boxes of goods taken from the truck.

The video did not show authorities at the scene or mention the condition of the truck driver.

TimesLIVE 

