WATCH | Motorists loot overturned truck on Durban freeway
Image: Screenshot
While rain pounded the N3 near the Mariannhill toll plaza in KwaZulu-Natal, motorists looted a truck that had overturned on Sunday night.
In a video clip posted on Twitter, motorists are seen leaving their vehicles in the traffic to make their way to the overturned heavy motor vehicle.
