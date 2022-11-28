Last week the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled Zuma was unlawfully granted medical parole by former prisons boss Arthur Fraser and must return to jail.
The SCA dismissed with costs Zuma’s appeal against the setting aside of his medical parole by the Pretoria high court.
Zuma was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment after he ignored instructions to participate at the state capture inquiry.
Shaik was granted medical parole in 2009 after serving two years of his 15-year sentence for fraud and corruption. His parole expired in 2021.
At the time of his release, Shaik was diagnosed with a "terminal illness" after his doctors said he was clinically depressed, losing his eyesight, had suffered a stroke and would die from “severe” high blood pressure.
However, after his release, he was seen shopping, dining out, playing golf and allegedly assaulting a journalist and a caddie with a golf club.
Late ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte rejected assumptions that Zuma would behave like Shaik once out on parole, saying the ANC would be proven wrong if Zuma, among other things, was seen playing golf.
“I think there are different circumstances to different situations. So if every situation is going to have a particular narrative, we are not going to allow ourselves to understand what the truth is and what isn’t,” said Duarte at the time.
“The Schabir Shaik behaviour may have been wrong, but we cannot assume comrade Zuma is not ill and will behave like Schabir Shaik. I think that’s not quite right.
“All I’m saying is that the world is much bigger than one perspective. If there is a mistake then we will be wrong. If we see comrade Zuma going to play golf, for instance, then of course you are right and we are wrong.”
WATCH | 'Weren't these guys at death's door?' — opening of Zuma restaurant gets tongues wagging
Image: supplied
Former president Jacob Zuma was among prominent guests at the opening of a new restaurant in Durban at the weekend.
The restaurant called Zuma, but not named after the former president, was opened in Umhlanga by owner and celebrity chef David Manal.
Zuma was invited by Manal to the ceremonial ribbon cutting at the Mediterranean and Asian restaurant. Other attendees included Zuma’s former financial adviser Schabir Shaik.
“Thank you everyone for attending last night’s event. It was an honour having our honourable former president at Zuma Restaurant opening. We are going to educate and create jobs, dishes, lifestyle and culture,” said Manal.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Manal said Zuma restaurant was an international brand.
“Zuma restaurant is a well-known brand internationally, with more than 11 around the world. I own the trademark in South Africa. We are also registered as a hospitality academy and education centre where we offer education and placement in all of our branches in South Africa and other countries,” he said.
In a video shared by Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the former president and Shaik, both medical parolees, were seen dancing side by side.
The video drew mixed reactions from many, including DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille, who asked, “Weren’t these guys at death’s door when they were released from prison?”
