Two boys and a girl died in a fire during the early hours of Wednesday at Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
The city’s fire and rescue service was notified about the blaze shortly after midnight.
“Crews from Lansdowne, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha and Strand responded to the scene, which completely destroyed the structure, leaving about 14 people displaced,” said fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.
“Firefighters found the bodies of the two boys and a girl, who sustained fatal burn wounds, among the debris at around 1am.”
The cause of the fire was not immediately known. It was extinguished at about 1.20am.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Three children die in Khayelitsha fire
Image: 123RF/photovs
Two boys and a girl died in a fire during the early hours of Wednesday at Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
The city’s fire and rescue service was notified about the blaze shortly after midnight.
“Crews from Lansdowne, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha and Strand responded to the scene, which completely destroyed the structure, leaving about 14 people displaced,” said fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.
“Firefighters found the bodies of the two boys and a girl, who sustained fatal burn wounds, among the debris at around 1am.”
The cause of the fire was not immediately known. It was extinguished at about 1.20am.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Fires across drought-stricken Mandela Bay metro are under control: Mayor
Two girls drown in swimming pool at Durban hotel
Three children among six killed in shack fire, parents suffer burns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos