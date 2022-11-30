South Africa

Three children die in Khayelitsha fire

30 November 2022 - 11:10 By TIMESLIVE
The bodies of three children were recovered from the debris. Stock photo.
The bodies of three children were recovered from the debris. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/photovs

Two boys and a girl died in a fire during the early hours of Wednesday at Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

The city’s fire and rescue service was notified about the blaze shortly after midnight.

“Crews from Lansdowne, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha and Strand responded to the scene, which completely destroyed the structure, leaving about 14 people displaced,” said fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

“Firefighters found the bodies of the two boys and a girl, who sustained fatal burn wounds, among the debris at around 1am.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. It was extinguished at about 1.20am.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Fires across drought-stricken Mandela Bay metro are under control: Mayor

Nelson Mandela Bay firefighters are winning the battle against veld fires in an estimated 12 areas, including the Seaview/Beachview area where two ...
News
3 hours ago

Two girls drown in swimming pool at Durban hotel

Two girls, aged five and nine, drowned in a swimming pool at a hotel on Durban's South Beach on Tuesday afternoon.
News
19 hours ago

Three children among six killed in shack fire, parents suffer burns

Six people, including three children, died in a shack fire in the early hours of Thursday in Kamesh, a settlement near Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. 'Eskom coal thief' scot-free after case thrown out of court South Africa
  3. Herman Mashaba apologises for 'body shaming' Naledi Pandor tweet South Africa
  4. Zimbabwe exemption permit case set down for April 2023 South Africa
  5. Masina and Lungisa are not at my level, says Pule Mabe Politics

Latest Videos

Government wages war on copper and metal theft
Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...