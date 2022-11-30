This is not the first time Mantashe has shared his opinion about De Ruyter being unfit for the job.
Earlier this year, Mantashe said Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer understood the issues at the power utility better than De Ruyter because he is an engineer.
De Ruyter holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Nyenrode Business University in the Netherlands, a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from Unisa, a Bachelor of Civil Law and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pretoria.
In an interview with Mail & Guardian, Mantashe said the power utility needed a “fixer” and De Ruyter was not the right person due to a skills mismatch.
Mantashe also threw his weight behind the new Eskom board chaired by Mpho Makwana, saying it is skilled compared to the previous board.
“There is a combination of skills in that board unlike the past, [including] technical skills,” he said.
“But always remember a board is not the executive. There’s still a responsibility to get the executive to have the required skills and the operations must have the requested skills.”
TimesLIVE
Shivambu takes aim: ‘Mantashe is not responsible for energy, he’s just a commentator’
Image: Veli Nhlapo
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has criticised mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, saying he is “just a commentator” and is not responsible for energy.
This comes after Mantashe told News24 Eskom CEO André de Ruyter won’t fix the ailing power utility’s problems as load-shedding shedding continues.
Mantashe said De Ruyter lacks the capacity to fix Eskom, comparing him to a police officer who is chasing criminals without the competence to fix problems.
Shivambu said although Mantashe was correct, he also cannot fix the problems at Eskom.
He called for the minister to admit he’s not responsible for energy.
“The minister of minerals and ‘energy’ is correct that De Ruyter has neither the technical and intellectual capacity nor commitment to lead and salvage Eskom. He’s there because he’s white.
“Gwede must also admit he’s not responsible for energy, he’s just a commentator,” said Shivambu.
FF+ slams Mantashe for saying De Ruyter is not the best person to fix Eskom's crisis
TimesLIVE
