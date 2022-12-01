South Africa

Janusz Walus still receiving medical treatment, awaiting news on parole

01 December 2022 - 10:21
Janusz Walus at the TRC hearings in Pretoria. His release on parole has sparked debate. File photo.
Janusz Walus at the TRC hearings in Pretoria. His release on parole has sparked debate. File photo.
Image: Nicky de Blois

The department of correctional services is remaining mum on the release of Janusz Walus on parole.

On November 21, the Constitutional Court ordered that Walus, who murdered South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani in 1993, be released on parole within 10 days. 

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the decision on when Walus will be released will be taken by justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola.

“I do believe and I know for a fact that he will make his intentions known publicly, so at the right time he will do so. All that is before us is an inmate that has been granted placement as was confirmed by the court,” Nxumalo said. The department would act once it received a directive from the “correct authority”.

Nxumalo said the department was ensuring Walus remains stable and fully recovers after he was stabbed by a fellow inmate on Tuesday so he can be taken to his cell.

“Our healthcare officials are dealing with him and investigations have been launched, looking at what may have been the motive behind the attack, as it's important that we engage fully with the alleged perpetrator.”

Limpho Hani’s rescission application will not automatically suspend Walus’s parole

The applications are not, in law, like appeals
News
1 day ago

The Sowetan reported on Thursday that the alleged attacker is a former South African Air Force sergeant and MK cadre, serving a life sentence for murder.

On Wednesday, members of the tripartite alliance — the ANC, SACP and Cosatu — marched to Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria, demonstrating their dissatisfaction with last week's court order. 

The SACP has also sent papers to Lamola, asking him to stay the execution of the court order pending the outcome of the party's rescission application.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Hundreds march to protest release of Chris Hani's murderer Janusz Walus

The SACP is asking for a stay in the release on parole of Janusz Walus, the murderer of its leader Chris Hani, pending the outcome of its application ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Janusz Walus: ‘His attacker tried to stab him in the heart but missed’

Prison attack happens as Chris Hani's widow Limpho approaches highest court to try stop his parole
News
1 day ago

SACP, Limpho Hani head to ConCourt to have Walus parole rescinded

The SACP and Chris Hani’s widow want the ‘matter to be heard anew’
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. Two girls drown in swimming pool at Durban hotel South Africa
  3. 'Eskom coal thief' scot-free after case thrown out of court South Africa
  4. Zimbabwe exemption permit case set down for April 2023 South Africa
  5. Herman Mashaba apologises for 'body shaming' Naledi Pandor tweet South Africa

Latest Videos

'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...
Government wages war on copper and metal theft