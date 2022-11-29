SACP, Limpho Hani head to ConCourt to have Walus parole rescinded
The SACP and Chris Hani’s widow want the ‘matter to be heard anew’
29 November 2022 - 19:03 By HENDRIK HANCKE
The SA Communist Party and Limpho Hani, the widow of the late Chris Hani, have asked the Constitutional Court to rescind its decision to have his murderer, Janusz Walus, released on parole...
