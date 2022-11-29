News

SACP, Limpho Hani head to ConCourt to have Walus parole rescinded

The SACP and Chris Hani’s widow want the ‘matter to be heard anew’

29 November 2022 - 19:03 By HENDRIK HANCKE

The SA Communist Party and Limpho Hani, the widow of the late Chris Hani, have asked the Constitutional Court to rescind its decision to have his murderer, Janusz Walus, released on parole...

