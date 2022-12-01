Nosy neighbours in Mercedes Benz G-wagons, Porsches and Jaguars stopped outside the home, which was surrounded by police and private security vehicles, to get a glimpse.
R4m fine art attached from CEO's home in JHB's wealthiest street
Image: Orrin Singh
At least R4m worth of fine art was attached from a home once occupied by DNG Energy founder and CEO Aldworth Mbalati, 40, in the second richest street in SA, Killarney Road in Sandhurst, on Thursday.
Mbalati had 50 items ranging from high-end African-themed paintings to sculptures, attached from the home after failing to pay Candice Berman of Candice Berman Fine Art Gallery in Sandton.
Berman said Mbalati acquired R4m worth of art from her gallery in May, many of the items being commissioned from various artists.
She said Mbalati was a well-spoken and respected person who was referred to her by someone she trusted.
Image: Supplied
“It’s been seven months now, and this was the last straw. We attached 50 items worth about R4m in total. He originally acquired the pieces in May, and it’s been a series of promises by him to pay, which he never did. We sent numerous letters of demand but no answer.”
It was a double blow for Mbalati, who last week was evicted from the same R35m home after he failed to pay the full sum to purchase the property upon taking occupation with his wife, Lindokuhle, and their children in January last year.
The Sunday Times reported that Mbalati was evicted last week after a legal dispute in the Johannesburg high court with the owner of the property, Australian-born investment tycoon Angus Murray.
Mbalati and Murray clashed in court over the seven-bedroom and four-garage home, eventually leading to judge Steven Kuny issuing an eviction order last week.
Thursday’s high drama had tongues wagging in the plush street, which has been consistently been named SA’s second most expensive street in property company surveys — beaten only by Nettleton Road in Clifton, Cape Town.
