South Africa

Walus will only be paroled after medical all-clear, says correctional services

01 December 2022 - 17:58 By TimesLIVE
Janusz Walus was stabbed by a fellow inmate on Tuesday.
Janusz Walus was stabbed by a fellow inmate on Tuesday.
Image: Raymond Preston

Chris Hani murderer Janusz Walus is unlikely to be released on parole on Thursday as he awaits clearance from his medical team.

Walus, whose release on parole the Constitutional Court ordered last week, was stabbed by a fellow inmate at Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria on Tuesday, just two days before the court-ordered release.

“By agreement between his legal representatives and the state attorney, the matter of Mr Walus’s parole will only be finalised after he has received the necessary medical clearance from his medical team,” correctional services ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said.

On Wednesday, hundreds of members of the tripartite alliance gathered to protest against his release, while EFF members blocked the N1 in Midrand on Thursday morning.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

N1 in Midrand reopened after EFF blockade over parole for Janusz Walus

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department says the N1 north in Midrand has been reopened for traffic after EFF protesters on Thursday blocked ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Janusz Walus still receiving medical treatment, awaiting news on parole

The department of correctional services is remaining mum on the release of Janusz Walus on parole.
News
9 hours ago

Hundreds march to protest release of Chris Hani's murderer Janusz Walus

The SACP is asking for a stay in the release on parole of Janusz Walus, the murderer of its leader Chris Hani, pending the outcome of its application ...
Politics
1 day ago

Janusz Walus: ‘His attacker tried to stab him in the heart but missed’

Prison attack happens as Chris Hani's widow Limpho approaches highest court to try stop his parole
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. Two girls drown in swimming pool at Durban hotel South Africa
  3. 'Eskom coal thief' scot-free after case thrown out of court South Africa
  4. Zimbabwe exemption permit case set down for April 2023 South Africa
  5. Herman Mashaba apologises for 'body shaming' Naledi Pandor tweet South Africa

Latest Videos

'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...
Government wages war on copper and metal theft