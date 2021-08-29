News

Majali jnr's 'politics' cost him gas deal

The eight-year deal would have injected new life into the ailing PetroSA, whose R500m Mossel Bay plant has been idle since November due to gas supply constraints.

Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist
29 August 2021 - 00:00

The son of late tycoon and ANC benefactor Sandi Majali has been cut out of a multi-billion-rand gas supply deal with Russian utility Gazprom for the idle Mossel Bay refinery plant.

Phillip Majali, 39, was part of the BEE component of the deal to supply struggling state fuels company PetroSA, but his partners removed him after controversy about him being a politically exposed person...

