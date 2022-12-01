South Africa

WATCH | City official takes a dip at Umhlanga beach to prove it's safe

01 December 2022 - 11:10 By Lwazi Hlangu
Dr Musa Gumede, eThekwini deputy city manager, enjoys a swim at Umhlanga main beach to prove it is safe.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

eThekwini municipality deputy city manager Dr Musa Gumede changed a suit for board shorts and frolicked in the waves at Umhlanga main beach on Thursday. 

The morning dip was an effort by the medical doctor and head of parks and recreation to prove the beach is safe for swimming after months of controversy over dangerously high E coli levels at some city beaches.

The city invited media to a briefing by mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to unveil its state of readiness for the festive season. 

This after the DA challenged Kaunda, who has maintained the beaches would be open by December 1, to swim in the ocean to prove it is safe.

However, Kaunda was a no-show due to “other engagements”. He was expected to be at the second leg of the briefing at North Beach.

