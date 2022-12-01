The city invited media to a briefing by mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to unveil its state of readiness for the festive season.
This after the DA challenged Kaunda, who has maintained the beaches would be open by December 1, to swim in the ocean to prove it is safe.
However, Kaunda was a no-show due to “other engagements”. He was expected to be at the second leg of the briefing at North Beach.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | City official takes a dip at Umhlanga beach to prove it's safe
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
eThekwini municipality deputy city manager Dr Musa Gumede changed a suit for board shorts and frolicked in the waves at Umhlanga main beach on Thursday.
The morning dip was an effort by the medical doctor and head of parks and recreation to prove the beach is safe for swimming after months of controversy over dangerously high E coli levels at some city beaches.
The city invited media to a briefing by mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to unveil its state of readiness for the festive season.
This after the DA challenged Kaunda, who has maintained the beaches would be open by December 1, to swim in the ocean to prove it is safe.
However, Kaunda was a no-show due to “other engagements”. He was expected to be at the second leg of the briefing at North Beach.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
WATCH | Raw sewage flows into Ohlanga River as Umhlanga beaches remain shut
eThekwini municipality pulls the plug on public beach safety meeting at the last minute
'You swim, we swim' — DA challenges eThekwini mayor to take the first dip at sewage-polluted beach
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos