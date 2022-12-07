South Africa

Limpopo cop among seven suspects arrested for convenience store robbery

Warrant officer attached to Makhado crime intelligence unit apprehended

07 December 2022 - 08:42
A 52-year-old police officer is among seven suspects arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a filling station on Monday. Stock photo.
A 52-year-old police officer is among seven suspects arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a filling station on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery of a convenience store at a filling station on the N1 in the Vhembe district in Limpopo.

The suspects include a police officer and a female employee at the filling station.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said suspects entered the premises in the early hours on Monday and held the staff at gunpoint.

They fled the scene in a  bakkie and a sedan with cigarettes and a safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

“The swift response from members of the trio task team in the Vhembe district led to the apprehension of seven suspects, including a warrant officer,” Mojapelo said.

He said the arrest of the suspects on Tuesday followed a “well-co-ordinated and intelligence-driven operation”y.

“The 36-year-old female filling station employee was arrested at her workplace. Further investigations implicated other suspects and the 52-year-old police warrant officer attached to Makhado crime intelligence unit was apprehended at his workplace. The rest of the suspects were arrested at their homes in Shayadima location and Mphephu.”

Police recovered the safe, cigarettes and two vehicles positively linked to the robbery. 

The seven suspects are expected to appear before the Louis Trichardt magistrate’s court to face charges of business robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Bloodied ID card links KZN cop arrested for ANC councillor's death to another shooting

A KwaZulu-Natal police constable who was arrested earlier for the killing of an ANC councillor was linked by a bloodied appointment card to another ...
News
1 week ago

Traffic officer fails to set aside dismissal after taking R200 bribe

A former Mpumalanga traffic officer dismissed for allegedly accepting a R200 bribe has failed to challenge his dismissal at the Commission for ...
News
3 weeks ago

Gauteng traffic cop in possession of hijacked vehicle arrested in Soweto

A 29-year-old Gauteng traffic cop allegedly found in possession of a hijacked white Volkswagen Polo was arrested in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Monday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. KZN cops nab farm attack suspects and foil robbery South Africa
  2. OR Tambo airport robbery foiled South Africa
  3. Police arrest 1,300 people in crime operations in KZN, seize 61 pistols South Africa

Most read

  1. Brutus Malada’s ‘fiancée’ shocked after he ties the knot with Joburg mayor Mpho ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Bikers shoot at hijackers in KZN South Africa
  3. Madonsela questions Phala Phala report South Africa
  4. Pensioner faces bleak future as court flattens his double-story landlord dream News
  5. WATCH | Owners of Cape Town bar accused of racism release statement, open ... South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar