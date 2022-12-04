South Africa

KZN cops nab farm attack suspects and foil robbery

04 December 2022 - 14:23 By Timeslive
Anti-stock theft police arrested two men in Vryheid on Saturday and seized two guns
Image: SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal police foiled a planned farm attack and arrested two suspects in Vryheid — including one on the police's wanted list — on Saturday.

Members of the anti-stock theft team acted on tip-off about a vehicle near the R69 Vryheid Road with two occupants, who were allegedly on their way to rob a farm.

Police found the suspects in possession of two firearms with the serial numbers filed off as well as ammunition.

One of the suspects was wanted for cases of farm attack, robbery of a firearm and cellphones which he allegedly committed in Paulpietersburg in July. He was also being sought for cases of farm attack and attempted murder which happened in Louwsburg, also in July.

The suspects, aged 34 and 40 years are expected to appear in court.

TimesLIVE

