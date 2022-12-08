“This causes sewage to push back into the lower-lying club’s system and it overflows in the car park, course and storm water systems.
Golf club's sewage stench driving visitors away as eThekwini tries to fix broken infrastructure
Malfunctioning pump station leaves popular south coast facility below par
Image: via Facebook
The sight and smell of a sewage overflow — due to a malfunctioning municipal pump station — is driving visitors away from the picturesque Amanzimtoti Golf Club, south of Durban.
The IFP on Wednesday accused the eThekwini municipality of “turning a blind eye” to the dysfunctional pump station, which has resulted in sewage spills onto the golf course.
The party conducted a recent site visit to the Athlone Park pump station, where it found it was “malfunctioning and deserted”.
But the city denied that no effort has been made to repair the pump station, saying it had been vandalised several times this year.
Club chair Kurt Reinbach told TimesLIVE the situation is “extremely bad”.
“The Athlone Park pump station has not worked properly since the floods due to a number of reasons.
