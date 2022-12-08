South Africa

Golf club's sewage stench driving visitors away as eThekwini tries to fix broken infrastructure

Malfunctioning pump station leaves popular south coast facility below par

08 December 2022 - 10:18
An aerial view of Amanzimtoti Golf Club, where a malfunctioning municipality pump station is causing sewage to spill onto the golf course.
An aerial view of Amanzimtoti Golf Club, where a malfunctioning municipality pump station is causing sewage to spill onto the golf course.
Image: via Facebook

The sight and smell of a sewage overflow — due to a malfunctioning municipal pump station — is driving visitors away from the picturesque Amanzimtoti Golf Club, south of Durban.

The IFP on Wednesday accused the eThekwini municipality of “turning a blind eye” to the dysfunctional pump station, which has resulted in sewage spills onto the golf course.

The party conducted a recent site visit to the Athlone Park pump station, where it found it was “malfunctioning and deserted”.

But the city denied that no effort has been made to repair the pump station, saying it had been vandalised several times this year.

Club chair Kurt Reinbach told TimesLIVE the situation is “extremely bad”.

“The Athlone Park pump station has not worked properly since the floods due to a number of reasons.

Right out the putt: poo floods Durban golf course as municipal pump station malfunctions

The facility is said to have broken down two years ago, forcing the golf club to construct an alternative sewer pit flowing into Isipingo River
News
18 hours ago

“This causes sewage to push back into the lower-lying club’s system and it overflows in the car park, course and storm water systems.

“This is unsightly and causes a stench, affecting everyone who visits the club. This results in some people staying away,” said Reinbach.

The club is in constant contact with the municipality “who do send a honey sucker vehicle occasionally”.

He said the persistent problem will be resolved only when the pump station is fully repaired.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city is aware of the problem at the golf course “and work is under way to get it back on track.

“The pump station was vandalised several times this year. An electrical panel was purchased and installed, several pumps have been installed. Durban Electricity [company] repaired the damaged power supply. 

“It is untrue that the pump station has been offline for over two years.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Concern about toll of stage 6 blackouts on water, sewerage infrastructure

The performance of critical infrastructure such as municipal water and sewerage systems is being closely monitored in the Western Cape after the ...
News
21 hours ago

Durban making 'significant progress' with infrastructure repairs but beaches remain polluted

The eThekwini municipality says it has made “significant progress” with repairs at many of its malfunctioning sewage pump stations, which have been ...
News
1 day ago

Surfers falling sick, businesses suffering as new ST water tests show critical E. coli levels remain

New independent water quality tests show that three Durban beaches — all declared open by the eThekwini municipality — are unsafe for swimming.
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Raw sewage flows into Ohlanga River as Umhlanga beaches remain shut

ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal has accused Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda of misleading the public about the “true state” of the Ohlange sewage pump station, ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brutus Malada’s ‘fiancée’ shocked after he ties the knot with Joburg mayor Mpho ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Bikers shoot at hijackers in KZN South Africa
  3. R60m vehicle licence fee dumping case postponed until February Consumer Live
  4. WATCH | Owners of Cape Town bar accused of racism release statement, open ... South Africa
  5. ‘I did what every South African should’: man who stood up for pal ‘denied ... News

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar