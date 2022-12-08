The search for victims swept away by flash floods during a baptism ceremony in the Jukskei River continues.
Thursday is day 6 of the search mounted after the incident on Saturday afternoon at Bramley Park, north of Johannesburg.
The search and rescue team discovered the body of a woman believed to be a church member under the bridge in Innisfree Park in Sandton on Wednesday. The discovery, about 3km from where the baptism was being conducted, brought the death toll to 15.
“Today we are continuing with the search for a missing baby, believed to be about three months old, who was also swept away on Saturday,” said Johannesburg emergency management services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.
“The search teams are operating in the area of Lonehill.”
TimesLIVE
Jukskei baptism tragedy: Search for missing victims enters day 6
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
