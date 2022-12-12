South Africa

Cop who died in Soweto flash floods was 'ever smiling and positive'

12 December 2022 - 15:06
W/O Ntsako Pataka, who died during the flash floods in Soweto, was an in-transit VIP protector. He joined the SAPS in 2007.
W/O Ntsako Pataka, who died during the flash floods in Soweto, was an in-transit VIP protector. He joined the SAPS in 2007.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

Ever-smiling and quiet. This is how a colleague and former mentor in the police described W/O Ntsako Pataka, whose body was recovered in Soweto on Sunday morning.

The 37-year-old off-duty officer's private vehicle was swept away in a flash flood during heavy rain on Friday.

Police trainer Thulisile Ntuli said she worked with Pataka when he joined the service in 2007 and he was in a group she was training.

Pataka was attached to the protection and security services, serving as an in-transit VIP protector.

Ntuli said she worked with him until he went on an advanced course and became a VIP protector.

“He was one of the members who took the training positively. We became close because I couldn’t pronounce his surname properly and I nicknamed him Taka. He was a very nice man, ever smiling. He never had any anger issues.”

Body of cop who died in Soweto floods recovered

Brig Athlenda Mathe said the off-duty officer's private vehicle was swept away in floods caused by heavy rain on Friday.
News
1 day ago

He was always positive at work and very fit, she said.

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard he passed away. I believe even that day he was fighting for his life because he was a strong person.

“Always positive, ever-smiling and a quiet person.”

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola sent his condolences to the deceased officer's family, friends and colleagues.

“This is a tragic end for us as the SAPS and the family of the member, we were hoping for a positive outcome. We thank all teams involved in this [search] operation for their efforts in finding the body of the deceased member,” said Masemola.

Some of his colleagues posted condolences on the police Facebook page.

Tumane Mbongo wrote: “Rest easy my colleague, Pata, as I call [you] and [you would] just smile. That's a great loss to the organisation, forever remembered and missed. God be with [your] family in this difficult time.”

