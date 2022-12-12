Close to 1,000 suspects were arrested in Gauteng over the weekend for crimes including murder, illegal liquor sales, possession of dagga and stolen vehicles .
The provincial police operation led by a multidisciplinary team was conducted in Ekurhuleni and Tembisa on Saturday under the Okae Molao umbrella.
“The operations combined ensured 981 suspects were arrested for crimes. During the operations, 24 illegal liquor outlets were closed and drugs, dagga, an illegal firearm, two stolen vehicles and more than 14-million millilitres of liquor were seized.
“Among those arrested were 15 for murder and attempted murder, 176 for offences related to gender-based violence, 314 for assault GBH and common assault, 57 for drunken driving and 71 undocumented persons,” said provincial police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili.
The suspects will soon appear in magistrate’s courts in Gauteng.
Since the launch of Safer Festive Season operations on October 15 2022, police have been intensifying operations and crime prevention initiatives throughout the province to match the escalation of crime experienced during the holiday season.
TimesLIVE
Police arrested close to 1,000 suspects in Gauteng over the weekend
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
