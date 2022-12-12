South Africa

Police arrested close to 1,000 suspects in Gauteng over the weekend

12 December 2022 - 07:19
Gauteng police arrested 15 suspects for murder and attempted murder and 176 for offences related to gender-based violence. File photo.
Gauteng police arrested 15 suspects for murder and attempted murder and 176 for offences related to gender-based violence. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Close to 1,000 suspects were arrested in Gauteng over the weekend for crimes including murder, illegal liquor sales, possession of dagga and stolen vehicles .

The provincial police operation led by a multidisciplinary team was conducted in Ekurhuleni and Tembisa on Saturday under the Okae Molao umbrella.

“The operations combined ensured 981 suspects were arrested for crimes. During the operations, 24 illegal liquor outlets were closed and drugs, dagga, an illegal firearm, two stolen vehicles and more than 14-million millilitres of liquor were seized.

“Among those arrested were 15 for murder and attempted murder, 176 for offences related to gender-based violence, 314 for assault GBH and common assault, 57 for drunken driving and 71 undocumented persons,” said provincial police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili. 

The suspects will soon appear in magistrate’s courts in Gauteng.

Since the launch of Safer Festive Season operations on October 15 2022, police have been intensifying operations and crime prevention initiatives throughout the province to match the escalation of crime experienced during the holiday season.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Attempt to dodge law enforcement officers ends in arrest of motorcyclist and girlfriend

A Cape Town motorcyclist and his passenger girlfriend were arrested for reckless and negligent driving and possession of illegal firearms after a ...
News
1 day ago

Limpopo cop among seven suspects arrested for convenience store robbery

Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery of a convenience store at a filling station on the N1 in the Vhembe district in ...
News
5 days ago

Police arrest 1,300 people in crime operations in KZN, seize 61 pistols

Twelve rifles, 61 pistols and a semi-automatic firearm were among dangerous weapons the police seized during operations in KwaZulu-Natal in the past ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Vodacom, please call me with a reasonable offer News
  3. Sassa gold card ATM withdrawals suspended for December due to fraud South Africa
  4. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse eyes John Steenhuisen’s job Politics
  5. Postbank’s fraud crisis deepens with R150m already lost to theft News

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail