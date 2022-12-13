Ramaphosa said a new board had been appointed at Eskom and had his full support.
‘Who takes Ramaphosa seriously?’ — Mashaba criticises president over load-shedding crisis
Image: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has lambasted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s explanations about high levels of load-shedding, asking who believes or takes the president seriously.
The country was plunged into stage 6 load-shedding last week, with stages 4 and 5 remaining over the weekend after breakdowns at the Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations.
While the president planned to meet his ministers over the power cuts, he told media at the ANC Letsema campaign event in Cape Town that fixing the crisis would take time.
Mashaba responded to Ramaphosa’s comments and questioned his credentials.
