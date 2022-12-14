South Africa

POLL | How was your work Christmas party?

14 December 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Work Christmas parties can be quite an adventure. File photo.
Work Christmas parties can be quite an adventure. File photo.
Image: 123rf

December brings a most deserved break, and often a work Christmas party to remember.

Restaurants and venues are often packed as colleagues eat, drink and joke about the year that was.

While some may enjoy the opportunity to let off steam with people with whom they spend most of their waking hours, others would much rather be on the couch watching a movie or series.

A few will, perhaps, go a little too far and be the talk of the office, and some companies won’t throw a party at all.

Social media users have shared their “advice” on how to survive your office Christmas party, with hilarious jokes and nuggets of wisdom.

“Office Christmas party: Time to eat a warmish Christmas dinner with people you have email arguments with all year,” wrote the joke site Very British Problems.

“I told myself I’d had enough to drink, but as fate would have it I don’t take advice from drunks. An Office Christmas Party Story,” said user Marc My Words.

Michelle Arbuckle said: “My advice to everyone — leave early from your office Christmas party. No good comes from staying late. You’re welcome.”

“Your colleagues are definitely not your friends. Remember that,” was the wisdom from Lenyora.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.  

READ MORE:

Crisis at Christmas as South Africans face holiday blues

SA Depression and Anxiety Group fields about 3,000 calls for help daily throughout the year, and the festive period is no different
News
1 day ago

Royals release Christmas cards ahead of ‘Harry & Meghan’ part 2

The royal family has released their Christmas cards for this year as they brace for potential bombshells in part 2 of the Duke and Duchess of ...
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

LISTEN | Ramaphosa declares December 27 a public holiday

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared Tuesday December 27 a public holiday in lieu of Christmas Day falling on a Sunday.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Vodacom, please call me with a reasonable offer News
  2. 'I declared the cash when I landed in South Africa': Sudanese mogul on Phala ... South Africa
  3. Bridge collapse forces closure of road linking Joburg with Krugersdorp, and ... South Africa
  4. It’s tricky when traditional and Western nuptials converge News
  5. No regrets, says Dlamini-Zuma after defying ANC’s orders News

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...