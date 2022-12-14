This comes a day before the highly anticipated second part of the Sussex’s explosive docuseries. The first part aired last Thursday.
On Monday Netflix released two trailers for the upcoming episode, which will air this Thursday exclusively on the streaming giant.
In a hard-hitting episode, Harry and Meghan delve deeper into challenging times as working members of the royal family.
In one clip Harry is seen accusing royal staff of being happy to lie for his brother while never being “willing to tell the truth to protect us”.
In another the duchess said: “Our security was being pulled, everyone in the world knew where we were. I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”
Royals release Christmas cards ahead of ‘Harry & Meghan’ part 2
Image: Matt Porteous/The Prince and Princess of Wales
The British royal family has released their Christmas cards for the year as they brace for potential bombshells in part 2 of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docuseries.
On Monday King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, shared an image of their Christmas card, which featured the smiling couple, on their social media pages.
Two days later the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, shared a picture that will be used for their Christmas card. It showed the casually-clad family of five holding hands while walking on a path.
The latter image was captured by environmental photographer Matt Porteous, while the image of Charles and Camilla was taken by royal photographer Samir Hussein at the Braemer Games in September.
