The DA said “factional shenanigans of the ANC are spilling over into the efficient running of key utilities and the results will be more than dire”.
“At a time when De Ruyter needed all the support he could muster and a free hand to deal with the most pressing challenge facing the country, he has been sacrificed at the altar of political expediency, factionalism and racism,” it said.
The EFF welcomed De Ruyter's resignation, saying it was “long overdue”.
“The EFF further calls for the suspension of all load-shedding with immediate effect and the restoration of electricity to all households and business premises. The government must take drastic and needed measures, regardless of the cost, to end electricity blackouts with immediate effect.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
POLL | What do you think of Andre de Ruyter’s resignation?
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter's resignation has split opinions on social media, with some welcoming the move and others claiming it will make no difference to South Africa's energy crisis.
De Ruyter resigned this week but will stay in his position until next year.
“Mr De Ruyter has agreed to stay for an additional period beyond the stipulated 30 days' notice to ensure continuity while we urgently embark on a search for his successor. His last day at Eskom will be March 31 2023,” said Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana.
De Ruyter said it had been an “honour and privilege to serve Eskom and South Africa”, wishing Eskom workers well.
The DA said “factional shenanigans of the ANC are spilling over into the efficient running of key utilities and the results will be more than dire”.
“At a time when De Ruyter needed all the support he could muster and a free hand to deal with the most pressing challenge facing the country, he has been sacrificed at the altar of political expediency, factionalism and racism,” it said.
The EFF welcomed De Ruyter's resignation, saying it was “long overdue”.
“The EFF further calls for the suspension of all load-shedding with immediate effect and the restoration of electricity to all households and business premises. The government must take drastic and needed measures, regardless of the cost, to end electricity blackouts with immediate effect.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'The COO must follow' — Reactions to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter resigning
Andre de Ruyter to stay on as Eskom boss until March 2023
The wrong person resigned, says Solidarity on reported departure of De Ruyter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos