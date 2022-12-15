South Africa

Watch out for expiry dates when you buy your stokvel goods

15 December 2022 - 07:56
Stokvel season should not mean you don't spend wisely, warns an expert. File photo.
Stokvel season should not mean you don't spend wisely, warns an expert. File photo.
Image: supplied

Grocery stokvels' bulk-buying season is upon us — but when you buy those tins of beans and five litres of cooking oil, consider expiry dates, the Gauteng department of economic development has warned.

As much as purchasing goods in bulk may provide relief to consumers and spare them the costs associated with groceries for a few months, it may also create financial constraints should the goods expire before the time that is anticipated by the consumer, said Milly Viljoen, director of consumer education at the department.

"January has 31 days, like many other months. However, some consumers find the first month of the year too long. What makes it longer though? It is how you spend your money during the festive season," said Viljoen.

"Thus, it is important to shop around for the best prices as some suppliers may offer discounts when you buy goods in bulk. This will assist you to save for January school fees, transport, rent any other financial obligations.

"The recent increases in the repo rate call for consumers to revisit their budgets and shop around for goods that they can afford."

Planning to draw large amounts of cash out your stokvel? Police urge you to think again

The South African Police Service has advised stokvel or investment society members to make use of electronic fund transfers instead of carrying ...
News
1 day ago

Viljoen gave the following advice to consumers during this festive season:

  • Be wise and shop for the best prices and deals.
  • Your right to choose or examine goods, even after purchase and delivery. Check if there are no dented cans of food when buying in bulk as they may cause harm to your health. 
  • The price you see is the price you pay. Suppliers are not permitted to mislead consumers in respect of pricing. 
  • "No exchange, no refund" signs are illegal. Suppliers are obliged to refund, repair, or replace the failed, unsafe, and defective goods within six months after delivery of such goods. 
  • Keep your sales records (receipts) safe in case there is a need to return the goods to the supplier. 
  • When you make a purchase or order a service online, you are entering into a legal agreement. Make sure you understand all terms and conditions for online purchases.

TimesLIVE 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Stokvel members accosted by armed suspects, robbed of R60,000

Limpopo police are investigating after members of a local stokvel in the Mankweng area were accosted on Saturday by two armed suspects and robbed of ...
News
2 days ago

WENDY KNOWLER | Free credit score, seven-day cooling off period and detailed contracts

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.
News
5 days ago

WENDY KNOWLER | Where there’s soap there’s ire

Don’t let slippery telemarketers trap you into sales with the words free, complimentary, reward or prize
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Promise of 30% to 50% return on stokvel cash in 30 days ends in arrest

A 39-year-old suspect is due in court for allegedly scamming stokvel savers of R8m.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bridge collapse forces closure of road linking Joburg with Krugersdorp, and ... South Africa
  2. 'I declared the cash when I landed in South Africa': Sudanese mogul on Phala ... South Africa
  3. Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person World
  4. Vodacom, please call me with a reasonable offer News
  5. It’s tricky when traditional and Western nuptials converge News

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...