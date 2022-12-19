South Africa

Thompsons Bay Beach remains closed after sewage leak

19 December 2022 - 12:21
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
KwaDukuza municipality and Siza Water were testing the water quality on Monday after the breakdown of a sewer line along Simbithi Drive overflowing at Ballito Drive all the way to Thompsons Bay Beach.
KwaDukuza municipality and Siza Water were testing the water quality on Monday after the breakdown of a sewer line along Simbithi Drive overflowing at Ballito Drive all the way to Thompsons Bay Beach.
Image: Nivashni Nair

Thompsons Bay Beach, a popular tourist hotspot on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, remained closed on Monday after a sewer line burst on Saturday.

KwaDukuza municipality and Siza Water were testing the water quality on Monday after a breakdown of a sewer line along Simbithi Drive overflowing at Ballito Drive all the way to Thompsons Bay Beach.

“The municipality is working with Siza Water and doing water quality tests at the site to ensure all health and safety aspects have been adhered to and the beach is conducive for use.

“The municipality is aware Siza Water issued a notice regarding possible exposure of Willard Beach. The municipality has decided to close this beach today to conduct water quality tests,” the municipality said.

Siza Water provided assurance the faults causing the closure of the beach had been fixed to the satisfaction of their engineers.

“At this stage, both Thompsons Bay and Willard beaches are closed until further notice.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE;

Sewer overflow leads to temporary closure of Fish Hoek Beach

A sewer overflow led to the closure of Fish Hoek Beach on Sunday.
News
21 hours ago

Muizenberg Beach reopened after electrical failure at pump station fixed

Authorities temporarily closed a section of the beach on the False Bay coastline on Monday after an electrical fault at a nearby sewer pump station.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. De Ruyter probed for ‘irregularity’ at Eskom News
  2. ‘Engineer’ must pay back millions after court pours cold water on qualification News
  3. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  4. Midrand businessman Kevin Soal 'executed' by kidnappers South Africa
  5. WATCH | Durban beachfront a hive of activity as revellers enjoy sun and sea South Africa

Latest Videos

'More than 50% of Gauteng branches rejected Ramaphosa' says Maile
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...