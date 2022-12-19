Thompsons Bay Beach, a popular tourist hotspot on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, remained closed on Monday after a sewer line burst on Saturday.
KwaDukuza municipality and Siza Water were testing the water quality on Monday after a breakdown of a sewer line along Simbithi Drive overflowing at Ballito Drive all the way to Thompsons Bay Beach.
“The municipality is working with Siza Water and doing water quality tests at the site to ensure all health and safety aspects have been adhered to and the beach is conducive for use.
“The municipality is aware Siza Water issued a notice regarding possible exposure of Willard Beach. The municipality has decided to close this beach today to conduct water quality tests,” the municipality said.
Siza Water provided assurance the faults causing the closure of the beach had been fixed to the satisfaction of their engineers.
“At this stage, both Thompsons Bay and Willard beaches are closed until further notice.”
Thompsons Bay Beach remains closed after sewage leak
Image: Nivashni Nair
