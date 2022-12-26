South Africa

Christmas Day baby boys outnumber the girls in Limpopo

26 December 2022 - 11:28
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba welcoming Christmas babies at Mankweng hospital in Polokwane.
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba welcoming Christmas babies at Mankweng hospital in Polokwane.
Image: Limpopo department of health/Facebook

There were 217 babies born in Limpopo on Christmas Day — with boys outnumbering girls.

The provincial health department welcomed the arrival of 118 boys and 99 girls, adding it was the first time more boys than girls were delivered.

However, it said it was concerning to observe an increase in the number of teenage mothers who gave birth on Christmas Day — 33 compared to 29 last year.

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba visited some of the maternity wards in the province to support healthcare workers and welcome the new arrivals. Ramathuba presented mothers with gifts at Mankweng and Malamulele hospitals.

“In the last two years, we could not have physical visits to our facilities due to Covid-19 restrictions. We continue to extend our words of appreciation, especially to all those working within the trauma and emergency units, all those working within maternity and neonatal units, theatres and ICU staff which are some of the busiest units during this period”, she said.

The department urged mothers to exclusively breastfeed for six months, take their children for immunisation and remember that they were responsible for the health of the infants.

All mothers and babies were doing well.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

More than 500 babies born on Christmas Day in South Africa

More than 500 babies were born across the country between midnight and midday on Christmas Day, the majority of them in Gauteng.
News
19 hours ago

More boys than girls born in 2021 & these were the most common names given

Information about fathers remains a challenge for Stats SA, but unmarried dads are set to have their details registered on their children's birth ...
News
3 days ago

Increase in births to mothers aged 17 and younger

A report by Stats SA revealed 45,257 births registered in 2021 occurred to mothers who were 17 years and younger.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Former domestic worker turned informal trader landed R35m government contract News
  2. We are no Zuma minions, says ANC KZN chair Politics
  3. How senior ANC leaders failed to make it to the new NEC Politics
  4. Boksburg explosion 'could have been avoided', says RTMC as death toll rises to ... South Africa
  5. Appoint dynamic new transport minister, Cape Town urges Ramaphosa South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election