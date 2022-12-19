Pastor who vanished after Jukskei deaths found but not charged

The pastor who disappeared after 14 people drowned in the Jukskei River during a baptism has been found. But it is not yet clear if he will face any charges for the tragedy, which also left a three-month-old baby missing.
The pastor had gone Awol, with speculation that he feared for his life after the drownings three weeks ago.
However, police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said he had been found. Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday, Masondo said the missing pastor was found four days after the incident.
“He is not charged with anything yet. We opened an inquest docket for investigation and obtained statements from witnesses and the pastor, and it will be submitted to the court for a decision,” he said.
Masondo could not confirm where the pastor had been hiding during the four days.
Three-month-old baby still missing, says Joburg EMS
Religious communities advised to hold back on baptism after Jukskei tragedy
On the night of Saturday December 3, during a baptism ceremony at the river near Sandton, a group of congregants was swept away by flash floods. While 14 people died, the pastor managed to survive, allegedly due to the help of the surviving congregants.
A three-month-old baby has not been recovered and the search for the infant has been temporarily called off, said Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo on Monday.
“The team called off the search for four days as they are waiting for water levels to subside due to the heavy rains. We are waiting to hear from them on when they will go back,” she said.
Johannesburg EMS has warned residents and religious communities to avoid baptisms at the Jukskei River. Residents are urged to be vigilant and cautious around the river and to stay away from running water or streams during heavy rains.
