South Africa

Father and son divers rescued after going missing on KZN south coast

22 December 2022 - 11:33
A father and son were rescued after going missing while diving off the KZN south coast on Wednesday. File image
Image: Flickr/NSRI

An extensive search ended in success when a father and son were found safe after they went missing while scuba diving on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Gary Wolmerans, station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Shelly Beach, said crew were activated on Wednesday after receiving a report that two divers were missing near Ramsgate. The duo were diving off a boat. 

“The crewman of the boat searched for more than an hour but failed to find the two divers, and raced to Ramsgate to raise the alarm,” he said.

Local boat skippers joined the NSRI crew and police search and rescue officers to look for the men.

“It was estimated that the divers would drift towards Port Edward and an estimated speed of drift was calculated.”

Ships in the vicinity were alerted and an air search was also launched.

Busy weekend for NSRI with multiple rescues in the Western Cape

At least eight people have been rescued in separate incidents by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)  since the start of the long weekend in the ...
News
3 days ago

Lifeguards along the south coast were instructed to search along the shoreline.

Wolmerans said a search party on a private boat located and rescued the father about nine nautical miles from where he went missing.

“The dad remained on the boat which continued to assist in the search for his son.”

Another private boat found the son seven nautical miles from where he went missing.

He was reunited with his father at the NSRI Port Edward station where they were treated for dehydration, hypothermia and exhaustion.

“It appears they had separated when the son attempted to swim to shore.”

TimesLIVE

