South Africa

Wet weather expected in parts of the country this weekend

30 December 2022 - 10:40
The weather service has warned of a high likelihood of severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Friday. File image
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

The South African Weather Service says a wet weekend is expected, forecasting a 60% chance of rain in parts of the country, with possible flooding.

The weather service warned about the high likelihood of severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Friday.

“What we have on the satellite now is cloudy conditions across the eastern section of the country and active thunderstorms in the North West, including Mahikeng, Zeerust and Pilanesberg. Later we are going to see those thunderstorms reaching Rustenburg and Gauteng, with a 60% chance in the eastern Free State, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, including parts of the Eastern Cape,” said senior forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng.

Possible severe thunderstorms are expected over the eastern parts of the North West, which could lead to flooding of low-lying bridges. Along the Cape coast, from Saldanha Bay to Hermanus, strong winds could generate conditions unfavourable for small boats at sea on Friday, he said.

On New Year's Eve, there is a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers over the North West, Free State, western parts of KZN and the Mpumalanga highveld.

“In the Northern Cape, there is a 30% chance that will stretch to the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, including the Midlands and the coastal areas of KZN. The potential for severe thunderstorms could be over the western Free State, especially in the late afternoon and evening, and the western and northern parts of the Free State, which could lead to flash flooding and strong winds.”

On Sunday the chances of rain will drop.

“We are expecting a 30% chance of isolated thunderstorms on the eastern provinces — Limpopo, North West, Gauteng, the eastern parts of the Free State and KZN, but a 50% chance along the Drakensberg and the highveld of Mpumalanga,” he said.

TimesLIVE

