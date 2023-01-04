“The city’s environmental health service has received the recent water sampling results for Small Bay and Strand Beach and can confirm that the results show that the water quality is within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the national water quality guidelines.”
The city said the health warning signs have since been removed. But the “main bathing area section at Fish Hoek Beach between the lifeguard station and Jager's Walk remains temporarily closed until further notice”.
“City health will continue to take water samples for testing until the levels are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the national water quality guidelines,” the statement reads.
“In the meantime, the public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice. This is a precaution, as contact with the water could result in potential gastrointestinal issues and therefore any person who enters the water does so at their own risk.
“Health warning signage has been erected, advising the public of the situation.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Cape Town partially reopens beaches
Strand and Small Bay back in business, but part of Fish Hoek Beach still closed
Image: Supplied
The City of Cape Town has announced the reopening of Strand and Small Bay beaches, which were closed after problems with sewerage pipes and pumps.
However, part of Fish Hoek Beach remains closed.
In a statement on Wednesday, the city said the beaches were closed on New Year’s Day “as a precautionary measure”.
It said a section of Strand Beach was closed due to an electrical fault at the pump station, “but the issue has since been resolved”.
“Small Bay was closed due to a damaged sewer pipe. The damaged pipe section was isolated inside the manhole. Sewer flow is being diverted by means of a mobile pump that is running for 24 hours. Spillage onto the beach is contained. Repairs to the damaged section will be resolved depending on the tide timetable,” the statement reads.
Cape Town opens Bakoven beach, shut by ‘load-shedding sewage spill’, to the public
“The city’s environmental health service has received the recent water sampling results for Small Bay and Strand Beach and can confirm that the results show that the water quality is within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the national water quality guidelines.”
The city said the health warning signs have since been removed. But the “main bathing area section at Fish Hoek Beach between the lifeguard station and Jager's Walk remains temporarily closed until further notice”.
“City health will continue to take water samples for testing until the levels are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the national water quality guidelines,” the statement reads.
“In the meantime, the public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice. This is a precaution, as contact with the water could result in potential gastrointestinal issues and therefore any person who enters the water does so at their own risk.
“Health warning signage has been erected, advising the public of the situation.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
WATCH | Seal pup attacks swimmers at Clifton Beach in Cape Town
eThekwini municipality slammed for wishing Cape Town ‘speedy recovery’ after beach closures
Two Cape Town beaches close amid sewage spills
Load-shedding blamed for sewage spills on two Cape Town beaches
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos