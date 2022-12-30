Beachgoers in Cape Town have received a New Year's gift after the city reopened Bakoven beach, which was closed due to sewage spills.
The city announced on Friday that the beach, which was closed last Thursday “due to a failure at the pump station caused by load-shedding”, had been opened.
“As a means to mitigate the impact of load-shedding, an uninterrupted power supply was successfully installed at the pump station in Bakoven, and it was confirmed to be effective during load-shedding,” the city said.
Cape Town opens Bakoven beach, shut by ‘load-shedding sewage spill’, to the public
Image: 123RF/picturist21
Beachgoers in Cape Town have received a New Year's gift after the city reopened Bakoven beach, which was closed due to sewage spills.
The city announced on Friday that the beach, which was closed last Thursday “due to a failure at the pump station caused by load-shedding”, had been opened.
“As a means to mitigate the impact of load-shedding, an uninterrupted power supply was successfully installed at the pump station in Bakoven, and it was confirmed to be effective during load-shedding,” the city said.
Third 'load-shedding' sewage spill shuts Bakoven beach in Cape Town
“The city’s environmental health service has received water sampling results for Bakoven Beach, taken on December 28, and can confirm the results show the water quality is within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the national water quality guidelines. As such, Bakoven Beach has been reopened and the health warning signs removed.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Load-shedding blamed for sewage spills on two Cape Town beaches
WATCH | Cape fur seal halts traffic near shopping mall several kilometres from the ocean
Muizenberg Beach reopened after electrical failure at pump station fixed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos