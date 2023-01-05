South Africa

Thuli Madonsela weighs in on crime and corruption

05 January 2023 - 06:59
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Thuli Madonsela has shared her views on crime and corruption.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has sparked debate with her comments on crime and corruption in the country.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Madonsela said “a lot of crime and corruption stems from blocked channels of honest access to societal opportunities, resources, benefits and privileges and structurally skewed distribution of burdens”.

She said all these “conspire to undermine a fair chance for social mobility”.

Her comments drew mixed reactions, with some agreeing with her analysis and others claiming greed and a lack of morals are at the heart of corruption.

Madonsela denied the corrupt are simply “victims of an unequal society”.

In July last year, Madonsela called on state capture whistle-blowers to name and shame those who are corrupt.

“We know those implicated in state capture are exploiting the pain and hardships many people are suffering as the aftermath of state capture, Covid-19 regulations, digitalisation and the Ukraine war. Don’t let them turn our country into a wasteland again. Be a whistle-blower,” said Madonsela.

She said it is a duty to protect the country’s democracy from the corrupt.

“It is in your hands to prevent the recapturing of the state and hijacking of our hard-earned democracy under false pretences in our beloved country.”

She had earlier said the sell-outs of “our time” were responsible for state capture.

“An epiphany I just had is that the real sell-outs of our time are those responsible for state capture and repurposing of institutions and processes of our hard-won democracy, for greedy looting of public funds and evasion of accountability through courts and chapter 9 institutions,” said Madonsela. 

TimesLIVE

