'Grateful to have been of service to the people of SA,' says Madonsela after special mention from Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said Madonsela's unflinching investigation set in motion the process to uncover corruption.
“I wish to acknowledge the critical contribution of advocate Madonsela, whose courageous and unflinching investigation set in motion the process to uncover these misdeeds,” said Ramaphosa.
He said Madonsela's “State of Capture” report “presented evidence of the abuse of power and of how public institutions were repurposed to enable corrupt activities to take place”.
“Recognising that this evidence required far more extensive investigation, advocate Madonsela included among the remedial action in her report that a judicial commission of inquiry be established to investigate state capture.
“The formal handover today of this final report represents the fulfilment of the remedial action set out in the 'State of Capture' report,” Ramaphosa said.
Previously, Madonsela thanked chief justice Raymond Zondo and the state capture inquiry team for its work investigating allegations levelled against some political and other prominent figures.
“Let’s thank chief justice Zondo and the state capture team for scrupulously investigating state capture allegations and providing a vivid and odious picture of how some of our key public institutions and processes were hijacked and repurposed for private gain,” she said.
Madonsela also thanked Ramaphosa for acknowledging her contribution.
“Profound gratitude to all SA and our friends in the UK for ensuring state capture accountability, despite Bell Pottinger mounting a huge distraction campaign. Thanks also to President Cyril Ramaphosa for the kind shoutout,” said Madonsela.
“Ethiopians say ‘when spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion’. The state capture report and consistent actions of those implicated in justice Zondo’s report understand this. Let’s show as a nation that we, too, understand this. Let’s unite for timely implementation and accountability.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'Grateful to have been of service to the people of SA,' says Madonsela after special mention from Ramaphosa
Image: Esa Alexander
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says she is grateful to have been of service to the people of South Africa after President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked her for contributing to the establishment of a commission of inquiry into state capture.
Ramaphosa, addressing the nation on Sunday, made special mention of Madonsela, the release whose own state capture report led to the commission being instituted.
Madonsela was appointed public protector in 2009, and her “State of Capture” report in 2016 led to the establishment of the state capture inquiry in 2018.
Her report investigated former president Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family. This followed Zuma’s withdrawal of his application for an interdict preventing its release, and an order of the Pretoria high court ordering its release.
Madonsela said she was grateful to Ramaphosa for mentioning her work on state capture.
“Grateful to have been of service to the people of South Africa. Grateful to have worked with a team of persons who considered their job a calling to advance justice. Grateful to President Ramaphosa for mentioning our work on state capture approvingly,” she said.
Ramaphosa said Madonsela's unflinching investigation set in motion the process to uncover corruption.
“I wish to acknowledge the critical contribution of advocate Madonsela, whose courageous and unflinching investigation set in motion the process to uncover these misdeeds,” said Ramaphosa.
He said Madonsela's “State of Capture” report “presented evidence of the abuse of power and of how public institutions were repurposed to enable corrupt activities to take place”.
“Recognising that this evidence required far more extensive investigation, advocate Madonsela included among the remedial action in her report that a judicial commission of inquiry be established to investigate state capture.
“The formal handover today of this final report represents the fulfilment of the remedial action set out in the 'State of Capture' report,” Ramaphosa said.
Previously, Madonsela thanked chief justice Raymond Zondo and the state capture inquiry team for its work investigating allegations levelled against some political and other prominent figures.
“Let’s thank chief justice Zondo and the state capture team for scrupulously investigating state capture allegations and providing a vivid and odious picture of how some of our key public institutions and processes were hijacked and repurposed for private gain,” she said.
Madonsela also thanked Ramaphosa for acknowledging her contribution.
“Profound gratitude to all SA and our friends in the UK for ensuring state capture accountability, despite Bell Pottinger mounting a huge distraction campaign. Thanks also to President Cyril Ramaphosa for the kind shoutout,” said Madonsela.
“Ethiopians say ‘when spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion’. The state capture report and consistent actions of those implicated in justice Zondo’s report understand this. Let’s show as a nation that we, too, understand this. Let’s unite for timely implementation and accountability.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Progress made in reversing effects of state capture at 'targeted, weakened' state institutions: Ramaphosa
Mabuza to ensure strong parliamentary oversight in line with Zondo’s recommendations
Opposition criticise Ramaphosa for not acting against members of executive implicated in Zondo’s report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos