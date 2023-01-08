South Africa

Police to investigate case of reckless and negligent driving in N12 tanker crash

08 January 2023 - 12:39
The scene of the diesel tanker crash on Saturday
The scene of the diesel tanker crash on Saturday
Image: Suppled

Police will investigate a case of reckless and negligent driving after a diesel tanker crashed on the N12 highway in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The crash comes in the wake of a gas tanker explosion in Boksburg on December 24, which killed 34 people and injured scores of others. The tanker exploded after becoming stuck under a bridge.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla told TimesLIVE on Sunday the N12 East remained closed to traffic at the Kliprivier Drive overpass.

He said a cleanup of the road surface was under way after the single vehicle crash just before 3pm.

“The male driver sustained serious injuries and was removed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

“One male passenger sustained serious injuries and had to be airlifted to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. Both the driver and passenger were trapped inside the vehicle, and they had to be extricated.

“It's alleged that the vehicle was travelling along the N12 East when it went off the roadway, onto the grass portion and collided with the precast wall of the Kliprivier Drive overpass.”

Fihla advised motorists to divert off the N12 East onto the Kliprivier Drive exit and back onto the N12 East.

“A case of reckless and negligent driving will be opened at Mondeor SAPS for further investigation.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Another tanker and another bridge: Petrol tanker overturns on N12

CPF members in southern Johannesburg were on Saturday afternoon on the scene at the Klipriver Drive overpass next to the N12 highway where a petrol ...
News
19 hours ago

Fuel tanker overturns in Germiston, road closed to motorists

Community members rushed to the scene to fill buckets with diesel, but have been dispersed.
News
2 days ago

Expect ‘massive’ claims over Boksburg tanker tragedy, lawyers say

The truck owners have been cleared by a third-party probe they commissioned, but legal experts say neither the company nor its driver is off the hook.
News
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. South Africa has first case of most transmissible Covid-19 variant South Africa
  2. Another tanker and another bridge: Petrol tanker overturns on N12 South Africa
  3. Jacob Zuma misses deadline in Ramaphosa's court bid to interdict private ... South Africa
  4. Now snow's been predicted for KZN mountain peaks in the middle of summer South Africa
  5. ANC raises millions, ‘but no tenders’ Politics

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election