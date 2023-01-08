News

Expect ‘massive’ claims over Boksburg tanker tragedy, lawyers say

The truck owners have been cleared by a third-party probe they commissioned, but legal experts say neither the company nor its driver is off the hook

08 January 2023 - 00:02 By Isaac Mahlangu and Hendrik Hancke

A third-party probe commissioned by Infinite Fleet Transport has cleared the company and its driver of wrongdoing in the Boksburg tanker tragedy on Christmas Eve, but legal experts say civil claims and criminal prosecution are still likely.  ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Sombre memorial of four siblings who died at Boksburg explosion South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Boksburg explosion tanker death toll rises to 37 while body parts ... South Africa
  3. Memorial for Boksburg tanker blast victims as death toll rises to 34 South Africa

Most read

  1. Save me, Cyril!- Graft-busting varsity head's plea to Ramaphosa News
  2. How senior ANC leaders failed to make it to the new NEC Politics
  3. ID head hints at state capture fireworks in 2023 News
  4. Minister cancels R5bn UIF investment in untested scheme News
  5. ANC raises millions, ‘but no tenders’ Politics

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election