South Africa

WATCH | Health minister provides an update on Covid-19 in South Africa

10 January 2023 - 13:02 By TIMESLIVE

Health minister Joe Phaahla and his deputy Sibongiseni Dhlomo are expected to provide an update on Covid-19 in the country.

“The ministry will use this opportunity to respond to a number of topical issues, including a new variant (XBB.1.5) which has dominated the media space and created panic in the past few days,” the department said.

TimesLIVE

