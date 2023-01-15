Soccer

Chelsea earn scrappy win over Palace to ease pressure

15 January 2023 - 18:18 By Reuters
Kai Havertz of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their winner in the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in London on January 15 2023.
Kai Havertz of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their winner in the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in London on January 15 2023.
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

A second-half goal from Kai Havertz proved enough to give Chelsea a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, easing the pressure on manager Graham Potter after a poor run of form.

The German striker nodded in a cross from Hakim Ziyech in the 65th minute after a short corner. It was only the second league win in 10 matches for the home side who remain in 10th place halfway through the season.

Chelsea were on top for much of the lively if scrappy derby, but Palace kept goalkeeper Kepa busy with efforts from Tyrick Mitchell, Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha and he was forced into a leaping save from Cheick Doucoure towards the end of the second half.

Midway through the first half Chelsea announced Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk had become their fifth signing of the January transfer window, and the 22-year-old waved to fans from the pitch at halftime, a Ukraine flag draped round his shoulders.

MORE:

Potter laments Chelsea’s ‘painful’ FA Cup defeat as pressure mounts

Chelsea boss Graham Potter said Sunday's 4-0 FA Cup loss to Manchester City was "painful" and he understood the supporters' reaction as the London ...
Sport
6 days ago

Klopp blasts 'worst ever' Liverpool performance after Brighton defeat

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp blasted his side's effort in a humiliating 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion that he called the ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Manchester United on the up, Liverpool down

Manchester United supporters are dreaming of a first Premier League title in a decade after Marcus Rashford earned a dramatic win over rivals ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Rashford role in United equaliser was clear interference, says City's Akanji

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji said Marcus Rashford was clearly interfering with play in the lead-up to Manchester United's equaliser in ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Manchester United come from behind to win thrilling derby

In-form Marcus Rashford scored a late winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat rivals Manchester City 2-1 yesterday, dragging Erik Ten ...
Sport
20 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ex-Bok Joe van Nierkerk urges players to carefully consider life after the ... Rugby
  2. Former world heavyweight champion Gerrie Coetzee dies Sport
  3. Sundowns coach Mokwena compares Gavin Hunt to a honey badger before Tshwane ... Soccer
  4. Shalulile and Mvala 'relegated Highlands Park', says Chippa coach Mammila Soccer
  5. Venue change for Bafana Afcon qualifier confirmed as Safa make plea to PSL Soccer

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...