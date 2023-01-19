“I’m very happy to be here with other pupils who are top achievers. It’s a big thing for me,” he said.
Class of 2022 top scholars: it was tough, but we enjoyed it
Image: Belinda Pheto
The top pupils of the matric class of 2022 had a mixed bag of challenges in their final year — and conquered most of them.
Load-shedding, their mental health and sick family members were just some of the hurdles as they juggled their studies.
Lifalethu Zikode from Masibumbane Secondary School in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal, was among the top achievers honoured on Thursday by basic education minister Angie Motshekga, who invited them for breakfast.
Zikode said though he was not sure exactly what marks he got, he was relieved to know that at least he passed with flying colours.
Image: Belinda Pheto
“I’m very happy to be here with other pupils who are top achievers. It’s a big thing for me,” he said.
Zikode, who was accompanied by both his parents, said he had a great year and had started preparing for his final exams on the first day of the academic year.
“I was determined from the word go and wanted to get good results because I know good results open doors like bursaries and also give you a better chance of being accepted into university,” he said.
“I attended every programme offered by the school and provincial department to help matriculants. I went to school on weekends and attended camps during holidays,” he said.
On the flip side, he said constant power outages that would go on for days in certain cases had affected his studies.
“Load-shedding meant sometimes I couldn’t study at night. I used my cellphone torch, but on certain days that was not possible because it was flat,” he said. Zikode said he sometimes used a candle but was concerned about safety.
He plans to study medicine at the University of Cape Town.
A top achiever from Rustenburg in North West, Saffyaah Wadee, said it was a dream come true for her.
“I’ve always wanted to be a national achiever. It’s a goal I set for myself and worked towards. Over the years I would see top achievers on TV and told myself that it had to be me one day — and here I am!
“I didn’t expect it, but I prayed for it and worked for it. I dreamt about it all my life. I used to tell myself that I needed to be one of the learners invited to have breakfast with the minister, so this is a dream come true,” she said.
‘I was depressed, but I made it’: 2022 matric top achiever from Limpopo
The pupil from Zinniaville Secondary School said she was over the moon that all her hard work paid off.
“I’m overwhelmed and excited to be here. It’s rewarding that all the sacrifices were not in vain,” she said.
She said one of the challenges was the huge workload. “I sacrificed my weekends, going to school, and minimised my social life. But I always remembered it’s important to have a balanced life, as my mental health is important.”
Saffyaah said she plans to study medicine at Wits.
Another challenge was her grandmother’s sickness which kept her mother on the road most of the year. “There were weeks and weekends where I had to look after my little sister, but all is well and worked out,” she said.
Her proud mother, Tasneem, said her daughter was always a bright child.
“She has been a goal-setter. It brings tears that all the hard work she put in over the years is paying off. I was extremely happy. We were crying on the phone when we received the call from the department on Monday,” Tasneem said.
Image: Belinda Pheto
Another top achiever, Kenneth Janson from Paarl Boys’ High in the Western Cape, said he was proud to be at the event.
“The longer I’m here, the more I realise I’m in the presence of very smart people who worked very hard. I knew it was a privilege to be invited, but just to be in midst of these fellow young people makes me appreciate it much more,” he said.
He said he looks back at his matric year with a smile, as he made the most of it.
“I had a very fun year. I did a lot of different things and had different experiences. I spent a lot of time with friends. At the beginning of the year, I was scared that when looking back I would have regrets, but I think so far I have none,” he said.
Like some of his peers, he said load-shedding was a big problem.
“I had to plan my studying according to the schedule. If power was off in the evening, I had to wake up a bit earlier,” he said.
His advice to current matriculants is to make the most of their matric year: “Use any opportunity that comes your way. Go out with friends and take risks. Do everything — hopefully, it’s for the last time. This is the year you’ll have your last inter-house athletics and your last rugby games, you are doing it for the last time. Enjoy everything. It’s for the last time. When it’s done, it’s done. Just do it.”
TimesLIVE
