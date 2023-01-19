South Africa

LISTEN | 'Grooming youth to be employees is not going to help'

They must also be groomed to be innovators, says post-matric programme founder Thamsanqa Maqubela

19 January 2023 - 12:11 By Bulelani Nonyukela
The class of 2022 will soon receive their matric results on various platforms.
Young people should be groomed to improve production in South Africa to free it from the crisis it is in, says the founder of the South African Council for Graduates.

Thamsanqa Maqubela, who believes the youth can build the economy, vouches for “careers of the future”, adding his organisation assists young people with its Life After Matric Programme (Lamp). The programme addresses challenges in the school system, focusing on grades 9 to 12.

Maqubela says going to university is not the only route pupils can follow as opportunities are endless. He says challenges such as load-shedding can be addressed by training youth and putting an end to monopolies.  

Education minister Angie Motshekga will on Thursday announce the matric results by provinces, while individual pupils will receive theirs on Friday.

