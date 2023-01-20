South Africa

More than 101,000 sign petition for alternative to Eskom

20 January 2023 - 08:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
South Africans are gatvol and looking for an alternative to Eskom.
Image: MARK WESSELS

A petition calling for an alternative power supplier to Eskom has gathered more than 101,000 signatures.

The petition was recently created by the DA in response to high levels of rolling blackouts and the announcement of an 18.65% increase in electricity tariffs. South Africa is battling stage 4 load-shedding during the day and stage 5 from 4pm and overnight.

The party called the crisis “official sanctioned daylight robbery against citizens”.

“As fuel, food and transport costs soar, South Africans simply cannot afford an 18.65% electricity tariff increase on top of it all. Sign this petition for cheaper and more reliable electricity options other than Eskom.”

Its action plan includes: 

• fighting to break Eskom’s monopoly;

• buying power from independent producers;

• pushing incentives for individuals to produce their own power, and;

• an amendment bill to change how the National Energy Regulator of South Africa determines the electricity price.

The DA is also planning a march next week to the ANC’s headquarters in Johannesburg.

