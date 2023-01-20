South Africa

Turn-ons when the lights switch off: is Eskom changing the dating game?

20 January 2023 - 07:00
If social media posts are anything to go by, it seems load-shedding has changed the game of dating and birthed new terms in the process. Stock image.
If social media posts are anything to go by, it seems load-shedding has changed the game of dating and birthed new terms in the process. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

If social media posts are anything to go by, Eskom's load-shedding has changed the dating game and birthed new terms in the process. 

Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding from 5am to 4pm daily from Tuesday, with stage 5 being implemented from 4pm to 5am.

Last week it implemented stage 6 load-shedding because of severe electricity-generation constraints.

The power utility said 14 generators were expected to return to service, helping ease pressure on the power system.

“Eskom cautions the public, however, that there is a high degree of uncertainty associated with this, and these changes will only be possible if the units return to service as planned.

“Changes in stages of load-shedding can therefore occur at short notice due to the unreliability of the coal power station fleet.”

Load-shedding reduced to stage 4 during the day and stage 5 at night

Eskom will implement stage 4 load-shedding from 5am to 4pm daily from Tuesday morning, with stage 5 being implemented from 4pm to 5am.
News
3 days ago

On social media, users shared how good load-shedding was for bonding and getting to know their partners. 

“Load-shedding is good for relationships. I've been talking to my wife for over an hour nonstop. Just found out she's been doing yoga for six months,” wrote one user

On the other hand, “power bae” and “electrosexual” are some of the terms that capture what social media users now look for in romantic partners. 

A TikTok creator shared a skit of what Eskom would be like if it were a man and looking for love. 

In a viral video, the content creator known as GC Celebrity posed as “Eskom Malahleni”, who is “looking for love”.

“Eskom Malahleni” shares details of his life and what people think about him.

“Some people like to say I am not very bright, and I tend to have a bit of a dark side. I don’t like people who are needy because when people need me too much, I just switch off. I tend to have blackouts. They happen randomly. 

“I’m a performer so I love being on stages. You will always find me on different stages.” 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

‘Pipe dream’: experts pour coal water on Mantashe’s one-year Eskom claim

Energy specialist says the COO’s report does not inspire confidence
News
1 day ago

'You've been fixing load-shedding and failing': McKenzie calls on Ramaphosa to share his plan

Patriotic Alliance leader and Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie - who once claimed he had a plan to fix Eskom's woes - has called on President ...
Politics
2 days ago

WATCH | Magashule predicts 2023 will be challenging because of ‘ridiculous’ electricity price increase

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has called on citizens to brace for a difficult 2023, saying the country is going through a challenging ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. High court grounds VBS bank debtor for Porsche Cayenne loan, R5m bond News
  2. Some blocks are brighter than others: the unequal implementation of ... News
  3. Sheba the tiger euthanised early on Wednesday morning South Africa
  4. Limpopo school ‘taken aback’ by order to admit more pupils, goes to court News
  5. ‘Pipe dream’: experts pour coal water on Mantashe’s one-year Eskom claim News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials