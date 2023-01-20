If social media posts are anything to go by, Eskom's load-shedding has changed the dating game and birthed new terms in the process.
Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding from 5am to 4pm daily from Tuesday, with stage 5 being implemented from 4pm to 5am.
Last week it implemented stage 6 load-shedding because of severe electricity-generation constraints.
The power utility said 14 generators were expected to return to service, helping ease pressure on the power system.
“Eskom cautions the public, however, that there is a high degree of uncertainty associated with this, and these changes will only be possible if the units return to service as planned.
“Changes in stages of load-shedding can therefore occur at short notice due to the unreliability of the coal power station fleet.”
Turn-ons when the lights switch off: is Eskom changing the dating game?
Image: 123RF
If social media posts are anything to go by, Eskom's load-shedding has changed the dating game and birthed new terms in the process.
Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding from 5am to 4pm daily from Tuesday, with stage 5 being implemented from 4pm to 5am.
Last week it implemented stage 6 load-shedding because of severe electricity-generation constraints.
The power utility said 14 generators were expected to return to service, helping ease pressure on the power system.
“Eskom cautions the public, however, that there is a high degree of uncertainty associated with this, and these changes will only be possible if the units return to service as planned.
“Changes in stages of load-shedding can therefore occur at short notice due to the unreliability of the coal power station fleet.”
Load-shedding reduced to stage 4 during the day and stage 5 at night
On social media, users shared how good load-shedding was for bonding and getting to know their partners.
“Load-shedding is good for relationships. I've been talking to my wife for over an hour nonstop. Just found out she's been doing yoga for six months,” wrote one user.
On the other hand, “power bae” and “electrosexual” are some of the terms that capture what social media users now look for in romantic partners.
A TikTok creator shared a skit of what Eskom would be like if it were a man and looking for love.
In a viral video, the content creator known as GC Celebrity posed as “Eskom Malahleni”, who is “looking for love”.
“Eskom Malahleni” shares details of his life and what people think about him.
“Some people like to say I am not very bright, and I tend to have a bit of a dark side. I don’t like people who are needy because when people need me too much, I just switch off. I tend to have blackouts. They happen randomly.
“I’m a performer so I love being on stages. You will always find me on different stages.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
‘Pipe dream’: experts pour coal water on Mantashe’s one-year Eskom claim
'You've been fixing load-shedding and failing': McKenzie calls on Ramaphosa to share his plan
WATCH | Magashule predicts 2023 will be challenging because of ‘ridiculous’ electricity price increase
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos