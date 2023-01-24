Here's how much it costs to have your matric exam remarked

Matric pupils who wish to request a remark or recheck of their exam papers have until February 3 to do so.
The basic education department announced this week registrations to have exam scripts reviewed are now open and encouraged pupils who failed or are uncertain about their results to request a remark or recheck.
What is the cost of remarks and rechecks?
A remark costs R120 per subject and a recheck R29 per subject.
Viewing of scripts may only be done after a remark or recheck of results. The closing date for applications is seven days after release of remark or recheck results. The fee for viewing is R234.
Results of remarking will be released from March 13 and will be available at the school/exam centre where the pupils sat for their 2022 examinations.
When can I rewrite the exam?
Pupils who wish to retake the exams or improve their results can do so during May/June. The closing date for applications for the May/June exams is February 8.
Conditions to qualify for a rewrite are:
- Pupils can only register for subjects they were registered for in any previous November exam.
- Pupils who were absent with a valid reason (medically unfit, death in the immediate family or other special reasons) from one or more external question papers, may register for the June exams, provided they have valid external paper marks.
- Any pupil (who wrote exams from November 2008 onwards) who wants to improve their overall achievement status or only wants to improve the achievement of a subject, may register for the June exams.
- In the case where a pupil was absent for one or more papers in the November exam with a valid reason, the pupil has to write all the papers for the registered subject(s).
- In a case where an irregularity is being investigated, provisional enrolment for the June exam may be granted, pending the outcome of the investigation.
- Pupils who did not write or complete one or more of the November exam question papers for reasons other than illness/injury or death in the family, may also apply to write the June exams, provided they have valid external paper marks.
- Result queries should be submitted for investigation within 30 days after the release of results.
- Pupils must ensure names and identity numbers reflect correctly on their statement of results and report any required corrections to the department before August 30.
What can I do if I do not qualify to write the June exams?
Pupils who do not qualify to write the June exams can re-enrol as a full-time repeater at a school without delay, provided they are younger than 21 years of age.
The department said pupils can also register as a part-time repeater at a public adult education centre or register for the senior certificate examination, which is a school-leaving qualification for adults and out-of-school pupils older than 21.
“Alternatively, pupils who were not successful in their examinations could consider vocational education and training. There are 50 public further education and training (FET) colleges across all provinces of SA comprising over 300 campuses or teaching sites,” said the department.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Here's how much it costs to have your matric exam remarked
Image: 123RF/arrowsmith2
Matric pupils who wish to request a remark or recheck of their exam papers have until February 3 to do so.
The basic education department announced this week registrations to have exam scripts reviewed are now open and encouraged pupils who failed or are uncertain about their results to request a remark or recheck.
What is the cost of remarks and rechecks?
A remark costs R120 per subject and a recheck R29 per subject.
Viewing of scripts may only be done after a remark or recheck of results. The closing date for applications is seven days after release of remark or recheck results. The fee for viewing is R234.
Results of remarking will be released from March 13 and will be available at the school/exam centre where the pupils sat for their 2022 examinations.
When can I rewrite the exam?
Pupils who wish to retake the exams or improve their results can do so during May/June. The closing date for applications for the May/June exams is February 8.
Conditions to qualify for a rewrite are:
What can I do if I do not qualify to write the June exams?
Pupils who do not qualify to write the June exams can re-enrol as a full-time repeater at a school without delay, provided they are younger than 21 years of age.
The department said pupils can also register as a part-time repeater at a public adult education centre or register for the senior certificate examination, which is a school-leaving qualification for adults and out-of-school pupils older than 21.
“Alternatively, pupils who were not successful in their examinations could consider vocational education and training. There are 50 public further education and training (FET) colleges across all provinces of SA comprising over 300 campuses or teaching sites,” said the department.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Social grant beneficiaries achieve 8.7% matric pass rate increase
Inmates achieve 87.5% matric pass rate for 2022
Joy of matric passes dimmed by bleak job prospects
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos